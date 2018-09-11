Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDTI. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Integrated Device Technology to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of IDTI opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $575,734.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,367. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. Natixis bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

