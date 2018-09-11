Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDTI. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Integrated Device Technology to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of IDTI opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $575,734.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,367. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. Natixis bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
