Insider Selling: Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) CFO Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,495.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.25. Summer Infant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.11 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. analysts predict that Summer Infant, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned about 1.81% of Summer Infant worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

