Impax Asset Management LLC Buys 167,903 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,872.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,903 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,235,000 after buying an additional 3,397,667 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,248,000 after buying an additional 2,993,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,974,000 after buying an additional 1,596,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,373,000 after buying an additional 1,592,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,611.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $7,886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

