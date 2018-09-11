Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Stake Lifted by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,578 shares during the period. Immunomedics makes up 4.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,515 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,217,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 762,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.83.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

