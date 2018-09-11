Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Holdings Boosted by Ardsley Advisory Partners

Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 0.16% of Immunomedics worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMMU. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.79. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 124.54%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

