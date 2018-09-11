IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

