IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MTN opened at $295.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $302.76.
In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $2,443,946.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,552.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
