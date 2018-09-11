IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $295.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $302.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $2,443,946.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,552.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

