IBERIABANK (IBKC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media headlines about IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IBERIABANK earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9730596289704 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.77%. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

