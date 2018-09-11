Hyatt Hotels (H) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media stories about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9729504101174 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

