Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$8.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a c$6.79 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

TSE:HBM opened at C$5.64 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$479.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.94 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.16%.

In other news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00. Also, insider Adrienne Blazo bought 20,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$131,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,300 shares of company stock valued at $821,069 in the last 90 days.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

