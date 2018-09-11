HSBC Upgrades WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 300 ($3.91) target price on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($3.13).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 240.29 ($3.13).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 265.65 ($3.46) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.31).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

