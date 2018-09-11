Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Horizon Global posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.90. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

