Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.86 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.94.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

