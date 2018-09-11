Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,071 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

BMV SHY opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

