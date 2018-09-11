Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,127 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

