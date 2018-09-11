Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Invests $4.58 Million in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Eidos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIDX stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.15). sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

