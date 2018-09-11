Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,736,527 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,736,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,529,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owned about 11.60% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $29.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53). sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

