Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,811,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 99,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11,793.2% during the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

