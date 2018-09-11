Highland Capital Management LP Sells 55,300 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Highland Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 110,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, COO Thomas A. Mitro sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $11,451,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,112,039.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $730,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,405.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,000 shares of company stock worth $13,593,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

