Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) vs. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Head-To-Head Comparison

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: HESM) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 83.44% 18.93% 18.93% Hess Midstream Partners 10.34% 2.48% 2.40%

Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Hess Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $28.80 million 4.65 $24.34 million N/A N/A Hess Midstream Partners $565.80 million 1.06 $284.80 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 345 MMcf/d, including an aggregate compression capacity of 174 MMcf/d; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 161 MBbl/d. The Processing and Storage segment consists of Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

