Heska Corp (HSKA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Heska worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heska by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of HSKA opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.52. Heska Corp has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $111.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.67%. sell-side analysts predict that Heska Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $102,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

