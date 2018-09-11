Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.04 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,191,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,202,000 after buying an additional 383,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

