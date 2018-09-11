HD Supply (HDS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 636,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $27,940,490.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,196,325 shares of company stock worth $95,704,024. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HD Supply by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,232,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.