Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $859.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

