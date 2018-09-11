Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.48

News articles about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7673044428326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

HAIN opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

