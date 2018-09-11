GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Given a $197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $235.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of GWPH opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.1% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 321,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 240.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 321,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

