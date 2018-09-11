GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $814,000 Position in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Exantas Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

XAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Exantas Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

NYSE XAN opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 166.86 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 54.24%. analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

