GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,760 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Franklin Feder acquired 450 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.10 per share, with a total value of $33,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at $33,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Carmola acquired 800 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTX opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.20. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.45 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.36%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

