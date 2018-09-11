GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 242,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $172,940.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

