GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $856,000 Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,142 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of HST opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

