Greenline Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPM opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

