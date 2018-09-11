Greene King’s (GNK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNK. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.82) to GBX 700 ($9.12) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.77) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 580.42 ($7.56).

Shares of GNK opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.56) on Monday. Greene King has a one year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 768 ($10.00).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 62.70 ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63 ($0.82) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Greene King had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

