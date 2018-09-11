Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.96 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 57.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 137.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

