Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Vereit Inc (VER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vereit were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Vereit’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

VER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

