Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 506 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,158,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,600,000 after purchasing an additional 290,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.