Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 84,510 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,855,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,078 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,779,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director David P. Smith bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

