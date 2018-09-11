Gogo (GOGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOGO. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an under perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

