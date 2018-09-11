Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 15,796 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE VST opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of -0.17. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

