Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 40,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $2,660,072.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $879,902.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

