Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $870,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,356.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,888. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

