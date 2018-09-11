GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at BNP Paribas

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) target price from equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.95 ($20.15).

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,496.40 ($19.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,026,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.46).

In related news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.52), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($39,492.97). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($56,990.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,826 shares of company stock worth $4,400,426.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

