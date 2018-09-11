Canaccord Genuity Boosts Generac (GNRC) Price Target to $62.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.98.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. 6,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,229. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,165,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,125.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,273. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Generac by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

