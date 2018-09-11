GCN Coin Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $907,058.00 and $459.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00854745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010865 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 160,161,185,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

