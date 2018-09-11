Gardner Denver (GDI) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a research note published on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Gardner Denver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.26. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,019,000 after buying an additional 6,901,523 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,281,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,078 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,734,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 869,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 787,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.