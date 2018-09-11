Gardner Denver (GDI) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a research note published on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.
GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Gardner Denver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.
Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.26. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,019,000 after buying an additional 6,901,523 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,281,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,078 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,734,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 869,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 787,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
About Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
