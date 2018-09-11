Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 930 ($12.11) to GBX 1,025 ($13.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 775 ($10.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 902 ($11.75).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.72) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 770 ($10.03).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 26.40%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

