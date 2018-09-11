Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 607.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 97,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,434 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,313.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,536 shares of company stock worth $125,247. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.11.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

