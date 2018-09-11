Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Mattersight Corp (MATR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.31% of Mattersight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mattersight in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mattersight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mattersight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mattersight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Shares of MATR opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Mattersight Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Mattersight Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries.

