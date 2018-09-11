Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

