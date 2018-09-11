Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.