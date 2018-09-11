G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

GTHX stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $178,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $44,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,064 shares of company stock worth $2,865,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

